The Fashion Director of W on Race and Naked Christina

Edward Enninful, fashion and style director for W magazine, was recently interviewed by HuffPo about his illustrious career (fashion director of i-D magazine at EIGHTEEN), being black in the fashion industry, and of course, Anna Wintour. It’s kind of long, and it’s Friday, so we brought you the good stuff.

Enninful wanted to highlight Christina Aguileras role as an icon for the upcoming cover.

For me, she’s a real woman. She’s got ups and downs and now she’s back up again. And really, it was sort of to celebrate that, the fact that through all this she’s come out on the other end as a cultural icon.

Some hints about Ws September issue.

We’re going to feature the industry’s biggest names and well-known photographers. I think you’ll be pleased. And what I love about this sort of blend of photographers is that each one has their own unique style.

Enninful is keeping his lips locked when it comes to the celebrity hed like to feature for mags fall issue, but he did mention some of his favorites like Gwyneth Paltrow, Chloe Sevigny and newcomers like the Fannings and Emma Stone.

Even though he left Vogue, he wont talk smack on Anna.

Vogue is an institution, and I’ll always have a little bit of a soft spot in my heart for the magazine and its editor, Anna Wintour.

He has high hopes for W and we like the sounds of them!

the photography’s exquisite, the editorials are all avoiding expectations and I just want W‘s fashion coverage to be all that. You know, fun, fresh, art-inspired, original, forward-thinking, approachable and most importantly, wearable.

Hes ready for the number of black people in the industry to increase.

The American fashion industry really has had to reassess its approach to fashion, particularly because Obama came into office. You know, for one of the most influential women [First Lady Michelle Obama] in the country to be black. I know that meant a great deal to a lot of black people in the fashion industry.