Object Of Desire

Diptyque pink rose candle, $68, at beautyhabit.com

Reason #1

When you buy a pink rose Diptyque rose candle exclusively through Beauty Habit, 20 percent of the sales will go to The Pink Agenda, an organization designed to raise money for breast cancer research for both men and women.

Reason #2

For anyone who has ever smelled a Diptyque candle, you know it’s pure luxury. Maybe you’ve never been able to justify spending so much on a candle before; well now you can.

Reason #3

The perfect scent for winter, put it right next to your couch and pair with a warm cinnamon or apple tea, the latest Vogue, and a blanket.