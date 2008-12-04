Diptyque Opens in New York

There is something about Diptyque…perhaps it is the simple but provocative typeface and packaging, or perhaps it’s the high quality of the products, or maybe it’s just a really cool company from Paris. Whatever that je ne sais quois is that makes Diptyque so seductive, get ready to be seduced this side of the Atlantic: Diptyque opened their first store in New York City last night!

The store, at 377 Bleecker Street (between Perry and Charles) is nestled into the West Village, which means it will cater to the Marc Jacobs-Magnolia Bakery crowd, and become another pit stop on the Village pilgrimage.

The charming shop features the full range of Diptyque home and body products, so you can get your Lavande room spray, your Feu du Bois or Baies scented candles and your favorite Philosykos perfume. The setting is as luxuriant as the products-an oversized Edwardian mural depicts high tea and court pierrots, and the mood is further set with white feather and crystal chandeliers, black Astroturf carpet, and Lucite furniture.

For now the store is opening as a holiday Pop-Up but keep your eyes on the prize-a redesign will transform it into Diptyque’s permanent NYC flagship in 2009.