Shop Diptyque’s Iconic City Candles Online For One Week Only

If there’s one home essential you can never have too many of, it’s candles. And those who love candles with a burning passion (pun definitely intended, thanks) know that Diptyque candles are the crème de la crème—especially the gorgeous, aromatic and sought-after Diptyque City Candles. Typically, these scents are only available in the cities for which they’re named, but for one week—and one week only—we can shop them all online. Now, you can fill your home with aromas inspired by New York City, Tokyo, London, Beverly Hills and more. It’s the candle-lover’s dream come true, folks!

Though many of us are still staying at home, the Diptyque City Candles make it easy to go on an adventure without ever leaving the couch. Scents have a unique ability to transport us to new places—or even times in our lives—so allow these city-inspired aromas to take you on a journey. Whether you’ve always wanted to spend a week in Tokyo, where the cypress trees bloom all around you, or spend some time in Beverly Hills surrounded by palm trees and gardens, these Diptyque candles can make it feel like you’re there. And $74 is a lot cheaper than an international flight, anyway!

A little word of warning, though: Don’t hesitate! These candles are only available online and in-store for one week (until September 23), so snag your favorite city scent while it’s still available. You’ve likely already seen the gorgeous Diptyqe design in the homes of your favorite Instagram influencers and celebrities, so now is the time to try out some of their most coveted scents before they’re back on the shelves of their respective cities.

If you’re unsure which candle to choose, though, we’ve got your back. Below, you’ll find descriptions of what to expect from the different candles and the reasons behind each scent. Ordering a candle online can be a risk, but you really can’t go wrong with any of these Diptyque options. Prepare to be transported. Bon voyage!

1. Beverly Hills Candle

The Beverly Hills Diptyque candle features notes of white flower, mint and lemon—meant to embody the city’s palm trees and lush gardens. It’s the fresh (and slightly bougie) scent your home needs.

2. Paris Candle

If you’re feeling chic, opt for the Paris Diptyque candle. With notes of chypre and lavender—inspired by Saint Germain, an iconic district in Paris—you’ll feel instantly transported to the gorgeous city.

3. New York Candle

For vibes of a never-ending nightlife that’s reminiscent of the golden age, try the New York Diqtyque candle. You’ll find notes of vetiver, cedar wood, patchouli and incense to lull you into a New York state of mind.

4. Miami Candle

The Miami Diqtyque candle smells like the city’s magnolia blossoms, enhanced with notes of citrus—as if you’re sitting there eating a Key Lime Pie and enjoying a gorgeous sunny day.

5. Tokyo Candle

Take a trip to Tokyo with this Diptyque city candle. Featuring cypress and incense, you’ll feel like you’re taking a stroll through the city—surrounded by cypress trees, and the smell of incense wafting through a temple nearby.

6. Shanghai Candle

Paying an homage to the Chinese tradition of a tea ceremony, the Shanghai Diptyque candle features the scents of osmanthus and green tea.

7. London Candle

With notes of heliotrope, lilac, juniper and hyacinth, the London Diptyque candle takes you on a journey through the Columbia Road flower market. Only, you can enjoy the gorgeous scents in your own home day after day.