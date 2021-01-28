This $30 Candle Is Basically a Spot-on Dupe for Diptyque’s Baies Fragrance

Scroll To See More Images

Dipqtyque’s cult-favorite collection of scented candles is basically the epitome of luxe home fragrance, and Baies (berry) is one of the French brand’s best-sellers. I, like so many others, happen to call it my favorite candle as well. I always say that fragrance is the one thing I’ll splurge on because frankly, it is a major mood-booster for (it’s called aromatherapy for a reason after all.) But….that doesn’t mean I’m down to pay up when I don’t absolutely have to. Like many of my favorite fragrance alternatives, I’ve ~finally~ found a solid Diptyque Baies candle dupe — and yes, it’s under $30.

Just like the perfume I wear on my neck and wrists, my home fragrance lineup is equally important to me (especially now that I have to be home literally all the time), and chic candles just so happen to be the easiest way to give your place its very own signature scent that both you and your guests will probably fall in love with. Look, the O.G. Baies candle is 100 percent worth its steep price tag ($68 to be precise), but if you do happen to be looking for a more wallet-friendly replica, this one’s the closest thing to the real deal that you’ll find.

Again, why shell out Diptyque-level sums of cash to give your interiors a dash of the heavenly Baies aroma that Diptyque (very poetically) describes as: “The tangy coolness of freshly picked blackcurrant berries. A few black bunches still have their leaves, their green and aromatic scent blending with the lively, flowery accents of rose.” Basically, it smells like a fruit-filled heaven on earth.

Diptyque Baies/Berries Candles

If you do want to stay faithful to the real Baies candle but aren’t keen on the luxury price point, Nordstrom does offer a smaller sized option (2.4 ounces instead of 6.5) for just $38 instead of $68.

Seda France Japanese Quince

Like a lot of my dupe research, I consulted rusty Redditors to help me find a perfect dupe for Baies, and the Seda France Candle in Japanese Quince was the unanimous winner across multiple threads. Now that I have one of my own, I’m happy to confirm that my fellow dupe hunters did not let me down. It’s almost a spot-on match.

Seda France Japanese Quince (3-Pack)

If you want multiples of the premium Baies dupe, this 3-pack of mini candles is also available for under $20. Also, I also enjoy that just like Diptyque, Seda France’s packaging is ultra-sophisticated.