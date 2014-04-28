Who is Diplo: 5 Fun Facts About Katy Perry’s Rumored New Beau

Since Katy Perry’s split from fiancé John Mayer about two months ago, the girl hasproducer wasted no time getting back out into the dating pool. After she was spotted getting close and comfortable with DJ and producer Diplo during the first weekend of Coachella (left), rumors started swirling that the two were romantically involved.

But, as everyone knows all too well, what happens at Coachella stays at Coachella–so it could have easily been nothing but a brief tryst spurned on by the hot desert sun. But then, the two were spotted out having dinner together at a chic little Manhattan restaurant, just adding fuel to the rumor flames. In honor of this budding reported romance, we’ve come up with five things you have to know about the man known simply as Diplo.

Read on to learn more!

1. His real name is Wesley Pentz.

Wesley Pentz was born in Tupelo, Mississippi in November of 1978. After spending his childhood in various parts of the Southeastern section of the country, he made his way to Philadelphia to attend Temple University. There, he made a name of himself in the electronic community by DJ’ing parties, rising to local fame by 2003.

2. He produced the beat for Beyoncé’s song “Run the World.”

Beyoncé sampled a beat he made for hip-hop dance artist Major Lazer to craft Beyoncé’s now instantly recognizable song. The original track, called “Pon de Floor,” appeared first on a 2009 album by the artist.

3. He also produced M.I.A.’s song “Paper Planes.”

After initially meeting at one of Diplo’s infamous parties in Philadelphia, M.I.A. recruited him to work on some of her songs after becoming convinced that the two shared similar tastes and sounds. He eventually worked with her to produce her hit song “Paper Planes,” which essentially made her a mainstream star overnight.

4. Diplo and M.I.A.’s relationship was not just professional.

After they met and began collaborating musically, Diplo and M.I.A. also started dating. Their relationship lasted for five years, from 2003 to 2008.

5. Diplo has worked with Katy Perry before.

If Diplo and Katy are in fact dating, it’s not the first time they’ve formed some sort of bond. The two worked together to co-produce and write the song “Passenger” on Britney Spears’ latest album, “Britney Jean.”