Dior’s Maybe New Creative Director

After the heartbreaking news that Marc Jacobs will not be joining Christian Dior, it was a gamble (no really, we had a running bet) as to who would be next on the list to be tapped. Looks like Jil Sander’s Creative Director Raf Simons is now being courted to pick up where Galliano left off.

We can’t get too excited though, as it appears that there might be some bumps in the road (AKA his contract with Jil Sander), and let’s not forget his killer namesake line either. We’re super stoked though that such a ‘young’ designer is being considered — we were seriously thinking that Karl might have to add this to his collection of gazillion and one projects.

The biggest question (besides if Simons will actually take the bait), is how will such a traditional and overtly feminine line take to this newbie’s minimalist and futuristic aesthetic? We’re hoping gowns constructed out of plastic or something…