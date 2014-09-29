You Need This $138 Version of Dior’s Yellow Sleeveless Coat

We know, we know: Designer knock-offs don’t always deserve to be endorsed, but hey—even Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing admitted he downright loves when retailers like Zara copy him, as it’s the mark of good work and a creative mind.

That said, we feel okay about endorsing the sleeker-than-sleek yellow sleeveless coat from Nasty Gal, which is clearly “inspired” by the one Dior sent down its Fall 2014 runway—just with some minor detail differences. Oh, and it’s $138, whereas Dior’s version will set you back a few thousand bucks.

As you can see below, the Dior version was a hit with street style stars throughout Fashion Week.

To really replicate the look, pair the coat with a pastel dress for a night out, but we think it’ll look killer all fall with jeans, boots, and a great turtleneck sweater.

Then, go somewhere fabulous to congratulate yourself for having saved a month’s rent.

BLQ Basiq Victoria Sleeveless Coat, $138; at Nasty Gal