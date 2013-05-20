3 Dior Outfits in 24 Hours: Jennifer Lawrence’s Fashionable Day at Cannes

If this doesn’t prove that the Cannes Film Festival is simply a vehicle for celebrities to strut down endless red carpets in swanky designer garb, then we don’t know what will: On Saturday, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence wore a whopping three Dior outfits—all from the label’s Fall 2013 collection—while out and about promoting “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

The Oscar winner kicked off the day in a bustier top paired with sleek black trousers and Manolo Blahnik pumps. Hours later, she reemerged from what we’d guess was a fashionable power nap (in custom Dior pajamas, probably) wearing a peplum monochromatic Dior gown and Jimmy Choo sandals. Then, she made a quick change into a gorgeous strapless white Dior gown. To kick it up a notch, she threw on some Jimmy Choo hot pink pumps.

Obviously, it make sense that the 22-year-old is loyal to French fashion house. She is, after all, the face of the brand’s Miss Dior handbag line, and likely has to wear designer Raf Simons‘ creations to most public appearances (she wore Dior to every award show during the past year.) But seriously:”The Hunger Games” doesn’t come out until Thanksgiving, and that’ll be another whirlwind press tour, so we have to wonder how much more Dior is in store?

Luckily, the brand rolled out its 2014 Cruise collection over the weekend, so we’re sure we’ll be seeing quite a few resort-ready looks from J-Law in the coming months.

In the meantime, vote below as to which look you think was the best!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Jessica Biel Has Her Bjork Swan Dress Moment in Marchesa

To Discuss: How ‘Normal’ Can Jennifer Lawrence Really Be?

The Many Celebrity Faces of Dior: Jennifer Lawrence, Marion Cotillard, More

