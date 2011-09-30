Dior & St. Regis Team Up To Design Costly Hotel Suite

Many of our favorite designers are teaming up with hotels to create custom suites or entire buildings dedicated to their brand. Design legends including Armani, Roberto Cavalli and Missoni have already jumped aboard the hospitality train, and now Dior is joining in on the fun.

According to WWD, the St. Regis New York has partnered with Dior to design a suite, the hotel’s second collaboration with a luxury brand (they revealed the Tiffany & Co. suite earlier this year). The suite’s aesthetic is based on Dior’s Parisian ateliers and consists of a bedroom, one-and-a-half bathrooms, a dining room and living room.

The suite is in fact a continuation of an earlier partnership between the hotel and Dior; the first Dior suite opened in 1991. Want to check out these luxury digs? No problem…as long as you’re willing to pay the $8,500 a night fee.

Click through for some pictures of the suite. How do you think these rooms compare with other designer hotels?

Photos courtesy of WWD.