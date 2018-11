Dior Spring 2014: See All the Secret Garden-Inspired Looks

Raf Simons walked his latest creations for storied French label Christian Dior down a foliage-surrounded runway at Paris Fashion Week today, and the clothing and accessories he created seemed to match the garden theme perfectly.

Dior’s Spring 2014 collection included plenty of floral prints—a Simons specialty—as well architectural versions of classic A-line dresses. Throw in some covetable oversize bags in stirring hues like hunter green, sunflower yellow, and orchid white, and you have a very stylish greenhouse on your hands.

It’s also worth noting that two stylish actresses—Jennifer Lawrence and Marion Cotillard—are currently the faces of various facets of the brand, and are obligated to wear Dior to various red carpets, so we don’t doubt we’ll be seeing more than a few of these looks emerge during award season.

