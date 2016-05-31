All the Celebs at Dior Resort 2017—Kate Mara, Elizabeth Olsen, the Weeknd, Bella Hadid, More

Scroll To See More Images

Dior held its Resort 2017 show at Blenheim Palace in England today, and a gaggle of celebs flocked across the pond to take in the show—and all of its perks. Treated to an evening last night at the “Lady Dior Pub,” a pop-up bar in London, they were whisked an hour north today to the palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire (not to be confused with the other Woodstock, in New York—a very different place), on a train called “the Dior Express.” Fancy.

Dior-loving stars in attendance included Elizabeth Olsen, Kate Mara, Emma Roberts, Kate Beckinsale and Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a. The Weeknd), who was there to support his girlfriend, Bella Hadid, who walked the runway. (She also announced that she’s the new ambassador of Dior Makeup today.) For some reason, celebs were made to pose not on, but near a red carpet, in front of a very ornate and stuffy-looking painting, at a strange angle, which made for some awkward poses. But no matter—they’re professionals, and most of them made the best of it. Here are all the stars at Dior today, doing what they do best on the red carpet floor near the red carpet.

Elizabeth Olsen

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Mara

Emma Roberts

Alexa Chung

The Weeknd

Bella Hadid

Kiernan Shipka

Stella Tennant

Eva Herzigova

Arizona Muse