All the Celebs at Dior Resort 2017—Kate Mara, Elizabeth Olsen, the Weeknd, Bella Hadid, More

All the Celebs at Dior Resort 2017—Kate Mara, Elizabeth Olsen, the Weeknd, Bella Hadid, More

David M. Benett/Getty Images

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Dior held its Resort 2017 show at Blenheim Palace in England today, and a gaggle of celebs flocked across the pond to take in the show—and all of its perks. Treated to an evening last night at the “Lady Dior Pub,” a pop-up bar in London, they were whisked an hour north today to the palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire (not to be confused with the other Woodstock, in New York—a very different place), on a train called “the Dior Express.” Fancy.

Dior-loving stars in attendance included Elizabeth Olsen, Kate Mara, Emma Roberts, Kate Beckinsale and Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a. The Weeknd), who was there to support his girlfriend, Bella Hadid, who walked the runway. (She also announced that she’s the new ambassador of Dior Makeup today.) For some reason, celebs were made to pose not on, but near a red carpet, in front of a very ornate and stuffy-looking painting, at a strange angle, which made for some awkward poses. But no matter—they’re professionals, and most of them made the best of it. Here are all the stars at Dior today, doing what they do best on the red carpet floor near the red carpet.

Elizabeth Olsen

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kate Beckinsale

kate beckinsale3 All the Celebs at Dior Resort 2017—Kate Mara, Elizabeth Olsen, the Weeknd, Bella Hadid, More

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Kate Mara

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Emma Roberts

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Alexa Chung

alexa chung3 All the Celebs at Dior Resort 2017—Kate Mara, Elizabeth Olsen, the Weeknd, Bella Hadid, More

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

The Weeknd

the-weeknd

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kiernan Shipka

kiernan shipka3 All the Celebs at Dior Resort 2017—Kate Mara, Elizabeth Olsen, the Weeknd, Bella Hadid, More

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Stella Tennant

stella tennant All the Celebs at Dior Resort 2017—Kate Mara, Elizabeth Olsen, the Weeknd, Bella Hadid, More

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Eva Herzigova

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Arizona Muse

arizona muse All the Celebs at Dior Resort 2017—Kate Mara, Elizabeth Olsen, the Weeknd, Bella Hadid, More

David M. Benett/Getty Images

