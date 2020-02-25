The Dior Paris Fashion Week Show Front Row Is So Good, I Can’t Breathe

Scroll To See More Images

One of the most exciting parts of fashion month (aside from checking out all the amazing street style, which has been incredible this year already) is watching to see what celebrities go to which fashion shows. With which brands do these stars have relationships? At which shows do they want to be seen? It’s the exciting “politics” of fashion month, and I alway keep my eyes peeled. The Fall/Winter 2020 Paris Fashion Week Dior show front row was chock-full of celebs—of course—and they all came dressed to kill.

Stars like Cara Delevingne, Nina Dobrev and Karlie Kloss came out to support Dior’s fall/winter ready-to-wear collection while showing off their own personal style. Cara Delevingne was actually the 2019 face of the Dior Addict Stella Shine lipstick campaign, which might be why we’re seeing her beautiful face front row at the runway show—not to mention her impeccable style. Whether these celebrities have a tie to the company or were just lucky enough to snag an invite, they all know how to dress for sartorial success.

If you’ve been itching for some serious outfit inspiration (especially Dior outfit inspiration), take a nice long gander at these incredible fashion week front row looks. I’ve seriously never been disappointed in what stars wear to fashion month shows, and I definitely am not going to start here. From fashion icons and musical geniuses to television stars and supermodels, the Dior show front row was truly squad goals.

Nina Dobrev, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Rachel Brosnahan, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Liza Koshy, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Romee Strijd, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Cara Delevingne, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Elena Perminova, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Lous and the Yakuza, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Karlie Kloss, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Alexa Chung, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Maya Hawke, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Olivia Palermo, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Ami & Aya Suzuki, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Demi Moore, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Tamara Kalinic, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Sigourney Weaver, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020