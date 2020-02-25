StyleCaster
Share

The Dior Paris Fashion Week Show Front Row Is So Good, I Can’t Breathe

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Dior Paris Fashion Week Show Front Row Is So Good, I Can’t Breathe

Maggie Griswold
by
The Dior Paris Fashion Week Show Front Row Is So Good, I Can’t Breathe
Photo: Shutterstock.

Scroll To See More Images

One of the most exciting parts of fashion month (aside from checking out all the amazing street style, which has been incredible this year already) is watching to see what celebrities go to which fashion shows. With which brands do these stars have relationships? At which shows do they want to be seen? It’s the exciting “politics” of fashion month, and I alway keep my eyes peeled. The Fall/Winter 2020 Paris Fashion Week Dior show front row was chock-full of celebs—of course—and they all came dressed to kill.

Stars like Cara Delevingne, Nina Dobrev and Karlie Kloss came out to support Dior’s fall/winter ready-to-wear collection while showing off their own personal style. Cara Delevingne was actually the 2019 face of the Dior Addict Stella Shine lipstick campaign, which might be why we’re seeing her beautiful face front row at the runway show—not to mention her impeccable style. Whether these celebrities have a tie to the company or were just lucky enough to snag an invite, they all know how to dress for sartorial success.

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Shutterstock.
Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France 

If you’ve been itching for some serious outfit inspiration (especially Dior outfit inspiration), take a nice long gander at these incredible fashion week front row looks. I’ve seriously never been disappointed in what stars wear to fashion month shows, and I definitely am not going to start here. From fashion icons and musical geniuses to television stars and supermodels, the Dior show front row was truly squad goals.

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Nina Dobrev in the front row
Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020

Nina Dobrev, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Rachel Brosnahan
Fashion F/W 2020/21 Dior, Paris, France – 25 Feb 2020

Rachel Brosnahan, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Liza Koshy in the front row
Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020
Wearing Dior

Liza Koshy, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Romee Strijd in the front row
Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020
Wearing Dior

Romee Strijd, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock.
Model Cara Delevingne
Fashion F/W 2020/21 Dior Arrivals, Paris, France – 25 Feb 2020

Cara Delevingne, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Elena Perminova in the front row
Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020

Elena Perminova, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Lous and the Yakuza in the front row
Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020

Lous and the Yakuza, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Karlie Kloss in the front row
Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020
Wearing Dior

Karlie Kloss, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Alexa Chung in the front row
Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020
Wearing Dior

Alexa Chung, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Maya Hawke in the front row
Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020

Maya Hawke, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Olivia Palermo in the front row
Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020

Olivia Palermo, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki in the front row
Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020

Ami & Aya Suzuki, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Demi Moore
Fashion F/W 2020/21 Dior, Paris, France – 25 Feb 2020

Demi Moore, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
Tamara Kalinic in the front row
Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020

Tamara Kalinic, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Dior Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Sigourney Weaver
Fashion F/W 2020/21 Dior, Paris, France – 25 Feb 2020

Sigourney Weaver, Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Tags:
share