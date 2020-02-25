The Dior Paris Fashion Week Show Front Row Is So Good, I Can’t Breathe

One of the most exciting parts of fashion month (aside from checking out all the amazing street style, which has been incredible this year already) is watching to see what celebrities go to which fashion shows. With which brands do these stars have relationships? At which shows do they want to be seen? It’s the exciting “politics” of fashion month, and I alway keep my eyes peeled. The Fall/Winter 2020 Paris Fashion Week Dior show front row was chock-full of celebs—of course—and they all came dressed to kill.
Stars like Cara Delevingne, Nina Dobrev and Karlie Kloss came out to support Dior’s fall/winter ready-to-wear collection while showing off their own personal style. Cara Delevingne was actually the 2019 face of the Dior Addict Stella Shine lipstick campaign, which might be why we’re seeing her beautiful face front row at the runway show—not to mention her impeccable style. Whether these celebrities have a tie to the company or were just lucky enough to snag an invite, they all know how to dress for sartorial success.
Shutterstock. Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France
If you’ve been itching for some serious outfit inspiration (especially Dior outfit inspiration), take a nice long gander at these incredible fashion week front row looks. I’ve seriously never been disappointed in what stars wear to fashion month shows, and I definitely am not going to start here. From fashion icons and musical geniuses to television stars and supermodels, the Dior show front row was truly squad goals.
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock. Nina Dobrev in the front row Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock. Rachel Brosnahan Fashion F/W 2020/21 Dior, Paris, France – 25 Feb 2020
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock. Liza Koshy in the front row Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020 Wearing Dior
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock. Romee Strijd in the front row Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020 Wearing Dior
Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock. Model Cara Delevingne Fashion F/W 2020/21 Dior Arrivals, Paris, France – 25 Feb 2020
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock. Elena Perminova in the front row Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock. Lous and the Yakuza in the front row Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock. Karlie Kloss in the front row Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020 Wearing Dior
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock. Alexa Chung in the front row Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020 Wearing Dior
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock. Maya Hawke in the front row Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock. Olivia Palermo in the front row Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock. Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki in the front row Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock. Demi Moore Fashion F/W 2020/21 Dior, Paris, France – 25 Feb 2020
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock. Tamara Kalinic in the front row Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 25 Feb 2020
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock. Sigourney Weaver Fashion F/W 2020/21 Dior, Paris, France – 25 Feb 2020
