Dior Homme Sport Brings on Jude Law as New Face

Dior Homme has a new fragrance and a new man (err, i mean face). Mr. Hottie Pants, Jude Law will be the fresh face of Sport ; a men’s fragrance with a blend of fresh citrus, Nigerian ginger, and an Atlas cedarwood base, $64 (50ml) along with Intense, that serves its name well, with a Tuscan iris and Virginia cedarwood scent, $77 (50ml).

Perfect for the upcoming holiday season, your guy could probably use a new man perfume, and no, Axe isn’t an acceptable alternative, sorry guys but the commercials are kind of a major exaggeration…Available at sephora.com.

If this doesn’t quite feed your craving for all things Jude Law, you’re in luck! Check out Guy Ritchie‘s new movie Sherlock Holmes. Law will play Dr Watson; we’re excited!

[Telegraph.co.uk]