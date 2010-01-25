Dior Haute Couture: First Images!

The Spring 2010 Dior Couture show debuted in Paris today, where the vivacious crowd’s excitement seemed to rival the drama of Gallianos designs. Think equestrian jackets, candy colored frocks, cinched waistlines, and dramatic eyebrows.

Look 1 & 2:



Left: The equestrian-influence was apparent with this candy apple red cropped riding jacket, veiled hat, and riding crop. Paired with a charcoal plaid skirt and white blouse, shes ready to ride in style.

Right: With a khaki skirt and cinched waist, Galliano does equestrian with a punch: the arched eyebrows and the streaked beehive hairdo transforms the Bride of Frankenstein into My Fair Lady.

Look 3 & 4:



Left: With a swooping neckline and white gloves, this frothy ball gown was much more Grace Kelly than Eliza Doolittle. The cinched waist and the chunky necklace add a surprisingly modern twist.

Right: A vision in satin! The volume of this cotton candy pink and wine-colored dress was every bit as dramatic as the models bouffant.

Look 5 & 6:



Left: Galliano not only played with texture, but with the draping of fabrics as well. This form-fitting dress was not complete without its train.

Right: High volume hair? Check. Frothy fabrics matched with peach and pastel hues? Check. This look was every bit equestrian imprinted with Gallianos ingenuity.

Look 7 & 8:



Left: This white lace dress embodied Gallianos air of whimsical romance.

Right: This silk skirt and purple bejeweled top made a striking combination.

Look 9 & 10:



Left: High society collided with lush couture in this blue and black gown.

Right: The front row took notice with this look, as orange gloves paired with a draped, magenta skirt created an eye-catching combination.

More News We Love:

Rising Star Award: Joseph Altuzarra and Peter Hidalgo Take It Home!

Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars

Nail Expert Tells Us The Top Nail Color Trends We Need Right Now

