Dior Fall 2011 Show: Twitpics and Tweets From the Trenches

Amidst the controversy and emotion surrounding John Galliano‘s dismissal from Dior, the Fall 2011 runway show went on. As much as it pains us that we couldn’t be in Paris to experience it, we were able to live the chaos vicariously through our favorite fashion experts on Twitter. Through the stream of frenzied updates, we’ve concluded that while the collection wasn’t the house’s best showing, it was a deeply touching and inspiring event.

Before the show began, Dior CEO Sidney Toledano gave a speech that read, “The heart of the House of Dior, which beats unseen, is made up of its teams and studios, of its seamstresses and craftsmen, who work hard day after day, never counting hours, and carrying on the values and vision of Monsieur Dior.” For the finale, the entire Dior atelier walked out together wearing white lab coats to take a communal bow, and they received a standing ovation.

