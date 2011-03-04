StyleCaster
Dior Fall 2011 Show: Twitpics and Tweets From the Trenches

Alyssa
by
Amidst the controversy and emotion surrounding John Galliano‘s dismissal from Dior, the Fall 2011 runway show went on. As much as it pains us that we couldn’t be in Paris to experience it, we were able to live the chaos vicariously through our favorite fashion experts on Twitter. Through the stream of frenzied updates, we’ve concluded that while the collection wasn’t the house’s best showing, it was a deeply touching and inspiring event.

Before the show began, Dior CEO Sidney Toledano gave a speech that read, “The heart of the House of Dior, which beats unseen, is made up of its teams and studios, of its seamstresses and craftsmen, who work hard day after day, never counting hours, and carrying on the values and vision of Monsieur Dior.” For the finale, the entire Dior atelier walked out together wearing white lab coats to take a communal bow, and they received a standing ovation.

Click through for the best Tweets and Twitpics from this show in Paris, which truly marked the endand a new beginningof an era at Dior.

Joe Zee, Elle

Britt Aboutaleb, Elle.com

Business of Fashion

Derek Blasberg, Harper's Bazaar and V Magazine

Business of Fashion

Cathy Horyn, The New York Times

An excerpt from Sidney Toledano's speech:

It has been deeply painful to see the Dior name associated with the disgraceful statements attributed to its designer, however brilliant he may be.

These statements have deeply shocked and saddened all at Dior who give body and soul to their work, and it is particularly painful that they came from someone so admired for his remarkable creative talent.

So now, more than ever, we must publicly re-commit to the values of the House of Dior.

WWD

Bag Snob

Bag Snob

Christina Binkley, WSJ

Bag Snob

Linda Fargo, Bergdorf Goodman

Derek Blasberg, Harper's Bazaar and V Magazine

Christina Binkley, WSJ

