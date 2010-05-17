StyleCaster
Dior Cruise 2010 Collection – Woos The Far East With Shanghai Fashion Show

Bee Shyuan
by

John Galliano knows how to put on a show. So not to be outdone by Chanel’s flashy, star-studded runway in raucous Saint Tropez, the Dior designer headed East to woo those new billionairesses with some polished ladylike fare.

Inspired by French cinema’s Nouvelle Vague (a.k.a. the French New Wave of the 1950s and 60s that gave old school Euro art house flicks a brand new look), the collection was chockful of gorgeous colors with a nod here and there to the masculin.

Model du jour Karlie Kloss kicked things off in a candy pink leather dress which wasn’t the usual everyday piece. But Galliano deftly followed up with pops here and there of jaunty sailor stripes, as in a black and white jersey coat, and mystery-lover trenches plenty of daywear for the heavy spender plucking. More fantastical were the round of haute couture gowns closing out show we’re betting the red carpet regulars are already scrambling for the spectacular, floaty numbers.

The show also debuted the full film of the Lady Dior Blue starring Marion Cotillard. Check out the flick directed by Muholland Drive’s David Lynch at the specially dedicated site!

All photos courtesy of Dior

