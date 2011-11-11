Dior Can’t Get Any Love From Marc Jacobs

Well, Dior appears to be tainted goods, folks. Our highly anticipated union of powerhouses Marc Jacobs and Christian Dior has now gone kaput. (Bummer, I know.) Seems like Marc has enough on his plate between his namesake lines, LV, and adding to his ever-growing tattoo collection.

He’s in good company of those who are scorning our beloved Dior. Riccardo Tisci at Givenchy, Celine’s Phoebe Philo, and McQueen’s beacon, Sarah Burton are all thumbing their noses.

We have to ask — what’s up with that? Didn’t Dior used to be the emblem of absolute fashion fantasy? This is becoming more and more like a depressing take on fashion-meets-The Bachelor. We can only hope that some young buck like Alex Wang or Raf Simons will step up and take this beautiful bull by the horns.

Photo Credit: Sipa.com