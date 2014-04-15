Dior is Staging a Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

Brooklyn is clearly buzzy right now—especially when it comes to fashion, apparently.

Following on the heels of designer Alexander Wang staging his much-discussed Fall 2014 runway show at Brooklyn’s Navy Yard, Dior has announced it plans to show its Cruise 2015 fashion show in the Brooklyn Navy Yard as well. (What’s “Cruise,” you may well ask—well, it’s essentially a fancy term for “Resort.”)

According to WWD, the iconic brand will show in Brooklyn on May 7 at 6 p.m., and to avoid the madness (read: non-stop tweets from editors complaining) around getting out to the Navy Yard, Dior will apparently provide round-trip, door-to-door car and ferry service. Critically, the brand will also provide the same amenities post-show. [Ed note: Speaking as someone who walked home from the Navy Yard after the Alexander Wang show, post-show transportation sounds fantastic, though what’s equally critical is someone to organize post-show transportation in the melee the follows the show.]

For those wondering what kicked off all this fashion presentation frenzy around Brooklyn, may we humbly suggest designer Rachel Comey’s Spring 2014 presentation, which was staged as an exclusive dinner party in Red Hook, Brooklyn, last fall. After the presentation received glowing reviews from critics—and added a nice dash of hyper-exclusivity—it makes sense that other labels might look to follow suit and jump the borough, though it remains to be seen if the frenzy has staying power.