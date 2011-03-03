Dior 101: Our Guide To John Galliano’s Possible Replacements

At this point there’s no need to explain the John Galliano/Dior situation, but fashion critics and publications certainly wasted no time putting in their two cents about who should take the helm of the legendary design house. Experts from The New York Times, The Telegraph, The Daily and more have given plenty of predictions as to who should step in as Dior’s creative director, and Vogue UK is reporting that bookies in Britain are taking bets about the brand’s successorin case you were wondering, YSL’s Stefano Pilati is currently leading the odds.

The thing that’s tricky about filling the position is this: Galliano is famous for his theatricality on the runway, as well as for his abilities as a couturier. The designer who takes over for him not only has to have an incredibly strong creative vision, he or she also must be skilled and well versed in the business of couture fashion. Not an easy task.

We’ve compiled the top ten names that come up over and over again in regards to this open gig, and we’ll tell you which are the logical choices, and which are less likely to happenand more importantly, why.