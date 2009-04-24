Dinner’s On Chanel

We love Film Festivals. Sure, it gives the world a chance to see indie art films that might otherwise live in obscurity. But, it also gives all those indie darlings a chance to show off their laid back cool style. Case in point, the Chanel and Tribeca Film Festival dinner at Odeon last night.

Tribeca Film Festival judge Mary-Kate Olsen was a far cry from yesterday’s look in a beautiful long sleeved Chanel dress. Also in attendance were Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel, in town to promote The Good Guy at the Film Festival, French Vogue scion Julia Restoin Roitfeld and Chanel darling Diane Kruger (in of the moment white harem pants). It’s absolutely impossible to pinpoint the most stylish.