25 Easy, Satisfying Dinners That Are Less than 500 Calories

by
Real talk: Sometimes a girl’s got to watch her calorie intake, and during those times, it can be a bit alarming just how much meals that seem healthy can actually cost, calorie-wise. That’s why it helps to have a few recipes in your queue that are satisfying, good for you, and unequivocally slimming.

Ahead, click through 25 delicious recipes, from tacos and grilled cheese to pasta and pizza (yep, you read that right), all of which will fill you up without including tons of extra calories.

1 of 25

Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowls

Ambitious Kitchen

One-Pan Chicken Parmesan and Roasted Zucchini

Cooking Classy

Asian Quinoa Salad

Minimalist Baker

Italian White Bean Vegetable Stew with Sausage

Jessica Gavin

Maple Chipotle Salmon Tacos with Mango Salsa Jessica Gavin

Spinach Ricotta Grilled Cheese

Cafe Delites

Smoky Cannellini Beans on Garlic Toast

Olive Magazine

Teriyaki Tempeh and Broccoli

Eating Bird Food

Pan Seared Salmon with Avocado Remoulade

Simply Recipes

Balsamic Chicken with Roasted Vegetables

Skinny Taste

Marinated Fish Tacos

Recipe Tin Eats

Spaghetti with No-Cook Tomato Sauce

A Nutritionist Eats

Stir-Fried Zucchini Noodles

Diethood

Cauliflower Crust Pizza with Kale and Roasted Garlic Sauce

The Awesome Green

Fettucine with Dairy-Free Alfredo Sauce

POPSUGAR

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wraps

Tastes Better From Scratch

Chicken Parmesan Zucchini Boats

The Wholesome Dish

Garlic Roasted Salmon with Brussels Sprouts

Diethood

Baked Chicken Parmesan

Skinny Taste

Skillet Fish Fillet with Tomatoes, White Wine, and Capers

Skinny Taste

Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Diethood

Garlic Chicken and Tomatoes

Food Network

Italian Stir Fry

Diethood

Italian Quinoa Protein Patties

Apple of my Eye

Honey Sriracha Mongolian Beef with Rice Noodles

Joyful Healthy Eats

