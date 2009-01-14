OBJECT OF DESIRE: A beautiful book of pictures called Dining in New York City, $19.95, at amazon.com.

Reason #1: This is a book that is paying homage to beautiful restaurants and dishes in New York City. What’s not to love?

Reason #2: Because Citymeals-on-Wheels is throwing a book party and tasting to celebrate. Daniel Boulud and Marco Morreira are hosting and donating all the proceeds to help feed hungry New Yorkers. Keep in mind that it only costs $6.42 to make a meal.

Reason #3: Because if you live in New York like I do, this book is a visual guide on where to eat with highlights of some familiar faces like Michael Psilakis and Wylie Dufresne.