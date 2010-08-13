StyleCaster
Dina Lohan And Matt Lauer Duke It Out Over LaLohan; Glee Clothing Line Hits Stores Sunday!

Dina Lohan And Matt Lauer Duke It Out Over LaLohan; Glee Clothing Line Hits Stores Sunday!

Kerry Pieri

Kerry Pieri
Dina Lohan. Photo by Dario Cantatore, Getty Images

Matt Lauer got all hard-hitting reporter on Dina Lohan on NBC’s Today Show this morning calling her out on her bad parenting skills (or lack thereof). Watch it in all its uncomfortableness below. (Pop Eater via MSNBC)

Funny girl Tina Fey got serious to shoot PSAs for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in order to raise awareness for the Light The Night Walk, taking place on October 16. (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

Seeing red Talbots is dropping the red door; what might work for a spa apparently makes consumers think of their grandmas. (WWD)

Get a piece of Glee when the show’s clothing line hits stores this Sunday, August 15. The question is, will you look like a high school nerd or an ironic cool kid? (Elle)

Is Langley Fox going to take over the modeling and street style blogger worlds like her big sis Dree Hemingway? Check out the pics and let us know what you think. (Modelinia)

RT @MissKellyO so excited for ozzfest tomorrow!
We’d feel that way about our Dad’s rock festival too.

RT @derekblasberg The name of my waitress at Steak N Shake is Unique. No, thats her name. Unique.
Love the incredulousness of such a unique moniker.

RT @Oh_So_Coco My all @elitemodelNY girls shoot for Vogue Russia, September 2010 – http://bit.ly/aj33S7
How do you say gorgeous in Russian?
Vogue Russia, September 2010

RT @refinery29 Want, love, must acquire these new Hunter heels. (Via @teen_vogue) http://twitpic.com/2ecliz
We love when we can pull off chic rugged without losing the heel option!
RT @Bergdorfs Aren’t we looking pretty today? http://tweetphoto.com/38669084
This is what we think to ourselves every morning.

