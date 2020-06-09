Paris, Milan and London Fashion Weeks Are All Going Digital This Year, So Unpack Your Suitcases

Although many cities have begun their plans to reopen amid a worldwide pandemic, things are far from normal—especially in the world of fashion. With the indefinite postponements of the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival and the CFDA Awards, it should come as no surprise that the Spring/Summer 2021 Fashion Weeks are looking different this summer as well. Rather than in-person shows, there will be digital Fashion Weeks in London, Paris and Milan. Unpack your suitcases, because all your favorite shows are going virtual.

This means no audiences (and no celebrity-filled front rows) and far less tourism revenue for the cities. And while these three fashion-forward cities typically overflow with excitement and guests during Fashion Month, the streets will be a bit quieter this summer. No jaw-dropping looks from the Hadids or Janelle Monae will bless us—or any street style at all.

Going digital means that not only will there not be live audiences at the shows, but we’ll also be missing out on all the incredible street style that typically graces Paris, Milan and London during their fashion weeks—which is admittedly a huge bummer. While the runways are always filled with amazing ensembles, the streets are filled with just as many upcoming trends and swoon-worthy looks. We hope this means that social media will be filled with fashionistas sharing their would-be Fashion Week looks. Something is better than nothing, right?

So, while the Spring/Summer 2021 Fashion Week shows look a little (OK, a lot) different this year, at least we know we’re keeping others safe and healthy—and we effectively get a front row seat to all the action. Even if it’s from our bed while we’re still in pajamas, this is a moment in fashion history that won’t soon be forgotten.