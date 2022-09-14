At Least 10 Different Types Of Astrology Exist—Here’s How To Find The Right One For You

Scroll To See More Images

The more you learn about astrology, the less you know! In fact, looking up your birth chart is only scratching the surface of the knowledge and mysteries contained within the zodiac. After all, this is the language of the cosmos and it comes in a wide variety of dialects. Once you realize how many different types of astrology exist, it will allow you to zero in on the right one for you.

Before we dive into the many forms of astrological analysis, let’s remember why we use astrology in the first place. Beyond the fact that astrology is a fun and flirty form of entertainment filled with raunchy memes, it’s also a way to find meaning in this chaotic and unpredictable world. At its core, astrology is based on the search for patterns. It’s based on the understanding that when celestial bodies make specific planetary, certain things are more likely to happen than others. And by becoming more aware of the patterns that repeat throughout our lives, astrology can help us avoid making the same mistakes twice while taking advantage of opportunities to get ahead.

Even if you don’t think you have a reason to use astrology, there’s a good chance you just haven’t found the right type yet. After all, horary astrology is such a practical and lifesaving form of astrology that it can literally help you locate missing belongings. Electional astrology can even help you decipher the best time to start a project! Make no mistake—literally everyone has a need that can be filled by the power of the zodiac.

Although Horoscope.com says that there are over 80 different types of astrology, here are 10 of its most popular and useful forms:

Modern Astrology

The two main branches of astrology in the Western world are modern astrology and traditional astrology. However, you’re probably more familiar with modern astrology, as it has a stronger focus on the study of someone’s inner psychology. As it delves deeper into the nature of your psyche, it also operates with the understanding that everything is an opportunity for growth. In a nutshell, modern astrology tends to be more optimistic when it comes to self-improvement and having free will. If you’re someone who searches for silver linings in almost everything, then this branch of astrology is for you.

If you consider yourself a student of modern astrology, you most likely believe that generational planets can rule over zodiac signs. This means you operate with the understanding that Neptune rules over Pisces, Uranus rules over Aquarius and Pluto rules over Scorpio. You most likely calculate birth charts using the Placidus house system, which allows for two different zodiac signs to occupy the same astrological house in your birth chart. In fact, Miami-based modern astrologer Valerie Mesa always prefers to use this house system. She tells STYLECASTER that “although compartmentalizing each zodiac sign into their own individual houses can be appealing to the eye, I can’t help but find it more organic and realistic to see two different celestial energies sharing one house.”

Traditional Astrology

While modern astrology is centered on the concept of free-will, traditional astrology leans on the idea that most things have already been decided. If you’re a believer in fate, then you’ll probably prefer traditional astrology, which encompasses all of the forms of Western astrology practiced up until the mid-1800’s. The most popular type of traditional astrology practiced today is likely Hellenistic astrology, which is experiencing quite a resurgence thanks to the work of astrologer Chris Brennan, creator of The Astrology Podcast.

In traditional astrology, zodiac signs cannot be ruled by generational planets such as Neptune, Uranus or Pluto. In this branch of astrology, Pisces is ruled by Jupiter, Scorpio is ruled by Mars and Aquarius is ruled by Saturn. Typically, traditional astrologers work with the Whole Sign house system, which essentially means that each astrological house is split up evenly and ruled by one specific zodiac sign. This is also the same house system that ancient astrologers used.

Relationship Astrology

One of the most popular forms of astrology is relationship astrology, which analyzes the astrological compatibility between two people. The most common way of doing this is through a method called synastry, which analyzes the way one person’s birth chart impacts someone else’s. For example, if your moon sign forms a harmonious trine with someone else’s moon, you will likely feel safe in each other’s company and emotionally validated by each other. However, if your Mars sign squares off with their Saturn, there’s a decent chance you’ll frustrate each other in the long run.

Another way of delving into relationship astrology is by calculating something called a “composite chart”. This essentially means blending two people’s birth charts together until they form one chart that describes the way the relationship functions as a whole.

Sidereal Astrology

Have you never quite connected with your zodiac sign? Does your birth chart feel wrong too? If this is the case, you may want to look into sidereal astrology! This form of the zodiac paints a completely different picture than tropical astrology, which is the system that Western astrologers use. You’ll find that astrologers who practice Vedic astrology (Indian) use a different format known as sidereal.

Unlike tropical astrology—which is based on the equinoxes and solstices of the solar calendar’s four seasons—sidereal astrology is centered on the constellations and where they’re positioned in relation to the sun. That’s why I’m a Gemini in tropical astrology, but I also happen to be a Taurus in sidereal astrology. However, I’m a Pisces moon in both!

Chinese Astrology

If you grew up reading horoscopes in magazines, chances are strong that you’ve also dabbled in Chinese astrology too. However, there are several key differences to be aware of. For example, in Western astrology, the yearly zodiac calendar is divided up into 12 astrological seasons. But in Chinese astrology, astrological seasons last the entire year, which is why you may not be a Pisces, but you were born during the year of the monkey. And because Chinese astrology is rooted in its own legends and mythology, the archetypes of represented by animals, not zodiac signs.

Another thing that makes Chinese astrology unique is the fact that it uses the lunar calendar rather than the solar calendar. That’s why Chinese New Year always takes place from late January to early February, providing a celebration that begins on the new moon and ends on the full moon.

Horary Astrology

No matter what your questions may be, horary astrology has answers. And although it may sound too good to be true, there’s a very strong chance these answers are highly accurate. This branch of astrology uses the zodiac to discover the information you’ve been missing. Yes— it really is that simple!

The process starts with a question. And it can be literally any question, although Yes-No questions tend to work best. Australia-based horary astrologer Rob Bailey says: “People often ask about their love life, stuff like ‘When will I have my next relationship?’ or ‘Where is this relationship going?’ but I’ve also received plenty of questions about career (Will I get the job?), relocating (Should I stay in NY or move to LA?), and even lost objects (Where is my engagement ring?)”. He explains that he’s actually had a ton of success using horary to find missing pets, telling STYLECASTER that he’s helped 4 or 5 people locate their lost cats, who were always alive and well when found. In case there’s a specific question you need answered, Rob can help you answer it by booking a session through their website.

Electional Astrology

Have you ever wondered if there’s a “right” time to do something? If you’re currently wondering when you should get married or when you should start your next business venture, you have every reason to look into electional astrology. Using this form of astrology, you can identify when you’ll have the most luck succeeding in something. After all, everyone knows how much starting on the wrong foot can set you up for failure.

This is an incredibly popular form of astrology for people looking to plan a wedding, as the date you tie the knot will have a major impact on the way the rest of your marriage unfolds. However, it’s also a great way to discover the best time to schedule a surgery, book a vacation or even start writing your novel. After all, an electional astrologer believes that when you choose to start makes all the difference.

Financial Astrology

Astrology is not just a tool for self-discovery and relationship growth, but a method of making more money. According to financial astrologer The Leo Trader, this branch uses astrological transits to “predict future price behavior for a particular stock, index fund, currency or gambling endeavor.” If you’re someone who wants to hedge their bets with the power of the cosmos on their side, you might want to take notes!

The Leo Trader—who runs a Substack that contains further information—explains that some financial astrologers will look into the charts of companies and corporations in order to predict future behavior. Others will “plug planetary transits into a computer program and blend all of the transits into a proverbial astrological milkshake of dates and stock data,” making further predictions using AI-driven technology. However, the way they use financial astrology is by looking to what the fast-moving, inner planets are doing that day. They tell STYLECASTER: “I don’t trade well on days where my birth chart is getting slammed, or when my moon is getting ram-rodded by malefic planets… On the flip-side, every time the moon transits my natal moon in the second house of finance, it’s straight up money town.”

Locational Astrology

Did you know people aren’t the only ones who have zodiac signs? After all, cities and countries have them too! This branch that delves into the study of societies and cultures is often referred to as mundane astrology (AKA the astrology of world events). This system can help you understand a certain part of the world on a much deeper level, as mundane astrology also shines a light on the history that has shaped a certain place in time. It can also help you predict when major events will take place in that city, such as elections, wars and even new fashion trends.

Medical Astrology

Although an astrologer could never replace a licensed medical professional, they can certainly help fill in some of the missing blanks and point you in the right direction. This is especially so if you happen to be using medical astrology, because it can help you narrow down what sickness you may be dealing with or help you improve your overall help by showing you what dietary changes you should make.

In astrology, each zodiac sign rules over a body part. Each planet rules over a type of disease or disorder. There are even astrological associations assigned to various symptoms, as well as what the cause of the ailment may be. And because medical astrology is more than just grim talk of illness, it can also shine a light on the type of natural medicines that may be able to heal the issue or simply improve your quality of life.