A Different Type of Entourage

There are a million reasons why we wish that we were Karl Lagerfeld. Among them: his status as the ultimate fashion icon, the fact that everything he creates turns to gold (or quilted caviar leather), the entourage of hyper-attractive men he rolls with (who are giving Vinny Chase and the boys a run for their money), his permanent front row seat at every fashion week across the globe and his annual migration to St. Tropez, which is taking place now.

Between Paris fashion week and the French version of July 4th, Bastille day (coming up tomorrow), the South of France is the only place to see and be seen right now. Naturally, Karl and his model muses are stirring excitement and turning heads while roaming the streets on the chic French Riviera.

Dressed as his usual style-icon self, rocking a black blazer, fat tie and motorcycle gloves, Karl along with Baptiste Giabiconi, and Sebastian Jondeau spent the day shopping in the village of St. Tropez. Giabiconi is rocking the ever-famous Karl Who? logo on his shirt and Jondeau, a very beautiful man, if we may say so ourselves, is looking delicious in an all white get-up. They were spotted heading over to an outdoor bar to unwind from their long and stressful day of shopping.

As for us? We’re still here, in NYC, admiring Karl from afar…