Look Like a Street Style Star With This $28 Diet Coke Bag

While the street style scene at New York Fashion Week has been, in recent years, pretty predictable there are some folks out there with a truly original sense of style. Or at least, a penchant for truly original accessories, as evidenced by the dainty Diet Coke bag we spotted dangling from the shoulder of an attendee.

We first noticed her on The Cut’s “16 Best-Dressed People at NYFW, Day 7” roundup, where the faceless fashion winner (she clocked in at number 15—not too shabby) was rightly referred to as “Diet Coke Girl.”

Photo: I am Koo/The Cut

We—as noted lovers of all things kitsch—immediately took to the bag, which is made to look as if it’s been fashioned from a legit DC can, but quickly dismissed it as an unaffordable high fashion creation by one of those designers who think it’s wholly reasonable to ask women to shell out thousands for a purposely schlocky-looking accessory.

Not so!

After doing some digging (and by “digging,” we mean Googling “Diet Coke Bag”), we’ve learned that in order to own this conversation starter, you’ll need to to have a spare $28 laying around.

Yes folks, this piece of street style bait costs less than a top at Zara on Shop Jeen, the mothership for all things kitsch.

So, whether you’re a Diet Coke addict, or someone looking for a cool way to spice up a cocktail dress or pair of jeans, we suggest you snag this immediately. (And if you’re a purist and prefer your cola the fructose-filled way, there’s also a classic Coke version.)

Diet Coke Bag, $28; at Shop Jeen