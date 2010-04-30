Diesel Searches For Fashion Prodigies Through International Design Competition

Design by Keeley Smith from the London College of Fashion. All images courtesy of Diesel.

Between the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund and ITS (International Talent Support), it seems fashion in favor of potential rising stars is all the rage.

Diesel‘s Creative Director, Renzo Rosso, has taken particular interest in the latter organization, which has held a competition in Trieste, Italy for the last eight years, by becoming its main supporter.

Since then, ITS has been on the lookout for design students who may be the next Karl, Diane or Marc. Potential fashion prodigies have been sourced from schools including Central St. Martins College and the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

Renzo Rosso told Crane.tv, “You have to see the capacity that they [young designers] have to do something that is really revolutionary.”

If fashion folks know anything, it’s that a little PR goes a long way, so that’s just what they’re looking to provide the winner with. Rosso continued, “This is a great way to promote your brand and be somewhere in the market.”

The victor of the ITS#FASHION category will also walk with a cash prize of $33,287 US (at current exchange rates) and a coveted six-month design internship with Diesel. Not exactly a shabby start for a barely legal to drink designer.

This year’s ITS#NINE edition takes place on July 16 and 17 and centers around the creative theme of A Confederation of Fantastic Voyagers: a bunch of valorous pioneers whose mission is to go where no man has gone before, and will be judged by a panel including Rosso and the illustrious avant garde design duo Viktor & Rolf.

Check out the images below for some of the finalists handiwork, and let us know who you think should come out on top for the award in the competition.



Design by Sarah Williams of the London College of Fashion



Design by Sideral Es from Italy



Design by Tomoko Tokuda from Japan



Design by Michael Kampe from Hogeschool Antwerpen