Diesel Jeans Kick It Into High Powder: Party Snaps

Diesel Jeans Kick It Into High Powder: Party Snaps

Susie G
by
What are two things girls love to go shopping for? If you said jeans and makeup, you would be correct! Good thing the geniuses over at Diesel realized this fun fact and decided to create an amazing summer denim collection inspired by rosy blushes, pastel shadows and bright liners.

To kick off the launch of the new line of Spring/Summer denim, Diesel hosted an exclusive styling party at the Lexington Avenue location with NYLON‘s Dani Stahl, who helped party-goers find their perfect pair of jeans. Artists from MAKE UP FOR EVER were also on hand to provide mini makeovers with tons of bright shades and dewy glosses to add the final touches on everyone’s new springtime looks.

I, for one, can’t wait to rock the ankle-length, low crotch, railroad denim jeans I picked up at yesterday’s event! Yes, I said low crotch. And it looks a lot cooler than whatever you’re thinking.

To check out the other amazing jeans that Diesel will be serving up this season and see what your favorite bloggers picked out from the bunch, be sure to take a peak at the slideshow above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.

Denim meets makeup: Diesel celebrated it's powder-inspired line of denim for the Italian label's Spring/Summer 2011 collection yesterday at their Lexington Avenue location in New York.

NYLON's Dani Stahl was on hand to give out style advice while looking great in a pair of jeans from Diesel's new Spring/Summer collection.

Diesel's Spring/Summer collection comes in a great variety of powder washes and colors that there are just too many to choose from!

Like I said before, Diesel's new line of jeans for the season are all awesome, making it harder to leave the store with just one pair!

Blogger Laia G. enjoys some treats at the Diesel store!

Beauty High Featured Expert Jesse Zaino and Robbie Sokolowsky show off their favorite pair of jeans from the new collection.

Blogger Jinna Yang shows off her pick of the denim litter.

MAKE UP FOR EVER was at the party giving out mini makeovers to all the ladies who made it out yesterday.

Blogger Joey Ng gets her lips sexified.

Jinna Yang checking out her new look.

The Diesel Team are some of the radest people I've ever met - truth.

Champagne, Cookies and Cuties - a winning party combo.

BFFs Cory Kennedy and Dani Stahl take a quick shopping break.

