Diesel Jeans Kick It Into High Powder: Party Snaps

What are two things girls love to go shopping for? If you said jeans and makeup, you would be correct! Good thing the geniuses over at Diesel realized this fun fact and decided to create an amazing summer denim collection inspired by rosy blushes, pastel shadows and bright liners.

To kick off the launch of the new line of Spring/Summer denim, Diesel hosted an exclusive styling party at the Lexington Avenue location with NYLON‘s Dani Stahl, who helped party-goers find their perfect pair of jeans. Artists from MAKE UP FOR EVER were also on hand to provide mini makeovers with tons of bright shades and dewy glosses to add the final touches on everyone’s new springtime looks.

I, for one, can’t wait to rock the ankle-length, low crotch, railroad denim jeans I picked up at yesterday’s event! Yes, I said low crotch. And it looks a lot cooler than whatever you’re thinking.

To check out the other amazing jeans that Diesel will be serving up this season and see what your favorite bloggers picked out from the bunch, be sure to take a peak at the slideshow above!

