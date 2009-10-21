Diesel Initiates Flash For Fun

Flash for Fun immediately brings to mind something a little PG-13, but when we heard that it was Diesel‘s newest collection of Glow-in-the-dark jeans and T-shirts as well as fluorescent trainers and underwear; we thought R. We are, of course, kidding, but the collection was designed by Creative Director Wilbert Das with club kids in mind. The special fluorescent coating reacts under UV lights, making the treated fabric look normal during the day, but glow during your 24-hour black light party sessions. Secret images and slogans appear on the back pocket of the jeans as well as over the T-shirts.

If that weren’t enough, Diesel is throwing a party to get you into the right mood. Follow these steps carefully: head to Diesel’s Union Square location, find the secret Flash for Fun discotheque, ask for Boris, follow him to the secret room, pick up your wristband with the date and time of the party and a phone number to call for the location. On October 27, call for the party location, show up at 10 pm and party ’til they turn on the lights.

Don’t mind if we do…