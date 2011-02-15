Diesel Black Gold: What’s Better Than Gold That’s Black?

Today was my lucky day, after coordinating fashion week for my colleagues I got to do a little participation myself I got to attend the Diesel Black Gold show at Pier 94. And honestly, I wasn’t that excited not that I don’t absolutely die for Diesel but, when I leave my computer during fashion week I start to get really anxious and fill my head with crazy thoughts like “OMG my emails aren’t going through” or “What if [insert name here] dosen’t have a seat!?!?! ” This is my life.

But needless to say the show was amazing, the perfect mix of Triple X meets the 3 Musketeers. Dee what do you mean by that? What I mean to say was that it was the perfect mix of badass-ness and handcrafted detailing. Click through to see my top 5 looks and the hot guy that stole the show.