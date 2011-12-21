Diddy’s Passions In Life Are Tequila & NeNe Leakes

Sean “Diddy” Combs seriously does everything. After his first book which focused on the beauty of the female booty dropped a few months back, he hasn’t slowed down at all. The entrepreneur, who has made a killing with his vodka brandCroc, told E! that he’s taking on the world of tequila next.

“In the next year, you will probably see me going toe to toe withJohn Paul [JonesDeJoria], who ownsPatrn,” he said. “I’ll be challenging him to who makes the best, smoothest and most authentic tequila in the world.”

Additionally, Diddy discussed howCroc has teamed up with Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise in order to promote safe driving this holiday season. Diddy was thrilled to be a part of it, as he is allegedly a “reality show junkie.” And, no surprises here, his favorite lady is the outspoken Queen of the ATL.

“My favorite Housewife, hands down, isNene [Leakes],” he said. “I’m an AtlantaHousewives fanatic and I do love the New JerseyHousewives, too. I like the family feud thing…I’m not even embarrassed to say it. You’ll even find me in chat rooms.”

As an avid tequila and NeNe fan, I can't wait to combine the two.




