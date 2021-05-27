Diddy Is Shooting His Shot at J-Lo With This Post & We Wonder How Ben Affleck Feels

Looks like one of J-Lo’s other exes is feeling bold. Diddy shaded Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s rekindled romance over on the ‘gram, posting a throwback paparazzi photo of himself and the singer from when they dated back in the late ’90s. The message that Diddy (née Puff Daddy) was sending is clear: Forget Ben, and let’s try again!

As to whether J-Lo, 52, would ever be interested in that proposition is a whole other story. The “In the Morning” singer dated the rapper from 1998 to 2001, and has since referred to their time together as a “kinda crazy, tumultuous relationship that ended in a bang,” during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in 2019. Ironically, the Hustlers star also discussed her famed relationship with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, 48, in that same interview—and now, less than two years later, the pair have reportedly rekindled their romance following her split from former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Diddy’s post seems to be taking a lighthearted stab at those rumors of a reunion, as he simply captioned his post, “#tbt.”

Suffice to say, fans and followers have been eating it up ever since he posted the flick on Thursday, May 27. Diddy’s own son, Christian Combs, called him a “killah” in the comments, whereas singer Keyshia Cole joked, “Tell ha, come on home baby,” alongside a crying laughing emoji. Over on Twitter, social media users couldn’t stop commenting on how hilariously “petty” Diddy’s post was. As one Twitter user wrote, “Diddy so petty. Tryna get Jen away from Ben. Messy, talking about some #tbt.” Check out the post in question below:

Diddy’s post comes shortly after Ben and Jen were photographed at a private residence in Miami after hitting the gym together. The sighting marks just the latest in a series of Bennifer reunions, which included a weeklong trip to Montana before Mother’s Day weekend in May. Reports of their rekindled romance first emerged in late April 2021 following J-Lo’s split from A-Rod after four years together. The exes, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, confirmed they were calling off their engagement in a joint statement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in April. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”