Diddy Just Responded to Claims He Shaded Ex J-Lo & Her New Relationship With Ben

Still friends. Diddy’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shade claims shows that there’s no bad blood between the exes.

In an interview with Vanity Fair on Tuesday, August 3, Diddy responded to assumptions he shaded J-Lo after her reunion with Ben. Diddy made headlines in May after he posted an Instagram photo of him and J-Lo, whom he dated from 1999 to 2001, amid reports that she was back together with Ben. “It wasn’t no trolling involved, that’s just my friend,” Diddy told Vanity Fair.

At the time, Diddy, who split from his longterm girlfriend Cassie in 2018, was accused of trying to take J-Lo from Ben. “Go get your girl Brother Love!!!!!!” DJ Holiday commented on Diddy’s Instagram at the time. “She yours.” Another user wrote, “Bye Ben.” One more commented, “Stirring the pot we see!” while another wrote, “Oh this is messy.” Diddy’s own son, Christian Combs, called him a “killah” in the comments, and singer Keyshia Cole joked, “Tell ha, come on home baby,” with a crying laughing emoji

As for his reaction to Bennifer’s reunion, Diddy told Vanity Fair that he has “nothing to say” about his ex and her renewed relationship. “And I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life,” he said.

Ben and J-Lo dated right after her split from Diddy. The couple, who got engaged in 2002, dated from 2001 to 2004. They got back together in 2021 after J-Lo’s split from fiance Alex Rodriguez. A source told Page Six in June that J-Lo and Ben were on “different paths” when they first dated but always had feelings for each other. “Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things,” the insider said.

The source continued, “Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away. She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.” In her 2014 memoir, True Love, J-Lo referred to her breakup with Ben as her “first real heartbreak.” “Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever,” she wrote. “It was my first real heartbreak, it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.