This Is What You Need To Know About Those Lori Harvey & Diddy Rumors Because We’re Tired

This tea is so piping hot that it is burning our tongues. Sean “Diddy” Combs and Lori Harvey’s dating clue is a lot. The 22-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey also happens to be Diddy’s son’s ex-girlfriend. They recently appeared in public together in matching outfits, and fans are very, very confused.

There’s some soap-opera-level drama going on here, so let’s start at the beginning. Lori Harvey is Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter (her mom married Steve back in 2007). She’s also a successful model who has worked with brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Pretty Little Thing. She has previously been linked to the likes of Trey Songz, Future, and… Justin Combs, Diddy’s 25-year-old son.

Lori’s connection to Diddy goes beyond just dating his son, though. Diddy, 49, has known Steve for a long time. He and Lori seem to be longtime family friends. When his ex Kim Porter passed away in November, Lori even posted a tribute to her on Instagram in which she called her “Momma Kim.”

So, as you can see, it would be very, very awkward if Diddy and Lori were to now date each other, for multiple reasons. And technically, it hasn’t been confirmed that they are. But the two have been spending quite a lot of time together lately. In March, they were spotted dining at Nobu and attending a music festival in Miami. At the time, sources denied the rumors of romance, claiming that the pair are just family pals.

But then! This week, a photo appeared of Diddy and Lori on an outing in New York City. They’re wearing matching outfits, and Lori is all smiles, whereas Diddy looks like he’s gonna have a heart attack. The matching outfits thing is a lot for any couple, but in this case, it seems particularly bold. And by “bold,” we mean “savage.”

Twitter is having an absolute field day with this mess, and can you blame them?

We have so many questions for Mr. Sean Combs and Miss Lori Harvey. So, so many questions.