Did Rihanna Steal ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ From This Singer?

Music fans are accusing Rihanna of copying the idea for new track “Bitch Better Have My Money” from a lesser-known female artist Just Brittany.
A fan Twitter account for rapper and singer Just Brittany pointed out that Rihanna’s song is strangely similar to Just Brittany’s tune, “Betta Have My Money,” which was released publicly nine months ago. The tweets accusing RiRi of plagiarism have since been deleted.
Have a listen to the two tracks yourself below. You have to admit that they really are incredibly similar.
First, hear Just Brittany’s “Betta have My Money.”
Now, listen to Rihanna’s new song, “Bitch Better Have My Money.”
Weigh in on the controversy in the comments below! Where do you stand?