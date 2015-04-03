Did Rihanna Steal ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ From This Singer?

Music fans are accusing Rihanna of copying the idea for new track “Bitch Better Have My Money” from a lesser-known female artist Just Brittany.

A fan Twitter account for rapper and singer Just Brittany pointed out that Rihanna’s song is strangely similar to Just Brittany’s tune, “Betta Have My Money,” which was released publicly nine months ago. The tweets accusing RiRi of plagiarism have since been deleted.

Have a listen to the two tracks yourself below. You have to admit that they really are incredibly similar.

First, hear Just Brittany’s “Betta have My Money.”

Now, listen to Rihanna’s new song, “Bitch Better Have My Money.”

RiRi herself has acknowledged that she hardly invented the phrase “bitch better have my money,” sharing a clip from the 1988 film “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka” last week—just ahead of her song’s premiere. However, the fact that her song not only shares similar lyrics with the slightly older Just Brittany song, but also sounds so similar in parts is raising eyebrows.

