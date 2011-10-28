Did Nicki Minaj Pull A Naomi Campbell On Her Maid?

We fully believe in embracing your diva side. You know, sitting front row at Fashion Week, bonding with Anna Wintour and even dazzling us with high art glossy pics in our fave fashion magazines. But when you raise your hand to the hired help? Well, unless you’re Naomi Campbell, it’s probably going to come off as less of a punch line and more like a serious misdemeanor.

Thus is the scene that reportedly unfolded yesterday when Nicki Minaj decided to go rounds with a maid at her home in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Minaj had a tiff with a DIFFERENT maid several weeks back about an autographed photo she wanted the singer to sign. Annoyed, Minaj fired THAT one, but mistook THIS one (we know, way too confusing, right?) as the same one and got into an argument that resulted in a pushing and shoving match after the maid accused Minaj of treating her like an animal.

Reports claim Nicki’s boyfriend possibly laid hands on the servant lady in question, the cops were called, and battery charges were filed.

All this over an autographed pic? We can only wonder what sort of smackdown would have ensued if the maid had dared to ask for a raise. After all, a cell phone upside the head is so “been there/done that.” (Perhaps a backhand with a Christian Louboutin pump or a beatdown with a Birkin would have been more on trend…)