Did Kylie Jenner Steal Her New Look From This Girl?

The Internet has invested a lot of time into talking about Kylie Jenner‘s changing look in recent months, but apparently its not just her famous sisters who are influencing the teen’s appearance, nor is her own personal sense of style driving the fashion and beauty transformation.

We’ve credited Kylie with having the coolest hair in the Kardashian/Jenner crew since she started dabbling with blue dye–those colored locks get us every time–so we couldn’t help but raise an eyebrow after learning Kylie’s “unique” look might have been copied from a friend.

Heather Sanders, who has 712,000 Instagram followers and BuzzFeed reports is a good friend of Kylie’s, seems to have led the way on the blue-hair, heavy-contouring front. Take a look at this selfie of Sanders, taken 11 months ago, after she first debuted her own bright blue bob. Then, check out the next shot, taken a few few months later after Kylie got her own short blue ‘do.

You can’t argue that these looks are dead similar: Both Kylie and Heather sport the same colored locks, heavily contoured makeup, thick lashes, and big nude pout. In fact a quick scan of Twitter will tell you that we’re not the only ones who think Kylie might be taking cues from her friend, and Sanders’ fans aren’t impressed by the doppelgänger-like appearance.









To be fair, Kylie’s been pretty open about the fact that she’s inspired by Sanders’ look. She shared a picture of Heather to Instagram late last year with the caption, “WCW” (Woman Crush Wednesday). Plus, the youngest Jenner sister is only 17, and we can remember wanting to copy just about everything our best friends did at that age.