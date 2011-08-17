StyleCaster
Did Kate Middleton Make London the New Fashion Capital?

New York has always prided itself on being the fashion capital of the entire world. From Anna Wintour to a Zara on almost every corner, NYC truly has it all. However, that fashion alphabet might not be enough. According to a trend-tracking analytics group, London is the world’s new fashion capital.

The Cut says that this is largely due to two big names coming from across the pond: Kate Middleton and Alexander McQueen. I guess if New York was going to lose to anything, a princess and melancholic designs are pretty stiff competition. I mean, we don’t have royalty or melancholy here, so the Brits kind of have the advantage.

What do you think about New York losing the title?

Photo via Sipa

