Did Jeffrey Campbell Rip Off Designs, Jessica Simpson’s Show Gets A Second Season

Kerry Pieri
The Shoe Goddess is disgusted with copycats, as seen in our latest Hall of Shame!
95003 1278082528 486x Did Jeffrey Campbell Rip Off Designs, Jessica Simpsons Show Gets A Second Season
Camilla Skovgaard Saw Mule $286 (Orig. $408), ShopBop; Jeffrey Campbell Fang Mule, $125, by Nordstrom

Allie is Wired reports that Jessica Simpson’s The Price of Beauty was renewed, but it’s getting a makeover.

Bag Snob has a versatile and glamorous bag with a shape so perfect, it will become an essential!

Beauty Snob has a limited edition palette preview of Bobbi Brown’s latest!
95004 1278082911 Did Jeffrey Campbell Rip Off Designs, Jessica Simpsons Show Gets A Second Season
Denim and rose collection palette, $60, by Bobbi Brown

The Jet Set Girls share the Best Summer Reads for 2010!

Stiletto Jungle is dreaming of fall-perfect boots thanks to Maison Martin Margiela Work Moc Booties.
95001 1278081648 Did Jeffrey Campbell Rip Off Designs, Jessica Simpsons Show Gets A Second Season
Booties, $750, by Maison Martin Margiela on Shopbop

Second City Style‘s Shop Cops are back and handing out citations for DUIs (Dressing Under the Influence).

Shopping and Info loves the look of Angelina Jolies white strapless dress from Atelier Versace.

KRISTOPHER DUKES is wanting a Barely There iPhone 4 case with credit card slots.
95002 1278082310 Did Jeffrey Campbell Rip Off Designs, Jessica Simpsons Show Gets A Second Season
ID Credit Card Case for iPhone4, $34.99, Case-Mate

Going away for the weekend? Lucky you! Find out what to pack for your weekend away at StyleBakery.com.

The Beauty Stop takes a look at the new Britney Spears for Candie’s fall look book.

Whatever your holiday plans, The Fashion Bomb offers several fun 4th of July outfit ideas.

