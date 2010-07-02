Did Jeffrey Campbell Rip Off Designs, Jessica Simpson’s Show Gets A Second Season

The Shoe Goddess is disgusted with copycats, as seen in our latest Hall of Shame!



Camilla Skovgaard Saw Mule $286 (Orig. $408), ShopBop; Jeffrey Campbell Fang Mule, $125, by Nordstrom

Allie is Wired reports that Jessica Simpson’s The Price of Beauty was renewed, but it’s getting a makeover.

Bag Snob has a versatile and glamorous bag with a shape so perfect, it will become an essential!

Beauty Snob has a limited edition palette preview of Bobbi Brown’s latest!



Denim and rose collection palette, $60, by Bobbi Brown

The Jet Set Girls share the Best Summer Reads for 2010!

Stiletto Jungle is dreaming of fall-perfect boots thanks to Maison Martin Margiela Work Moc Booties.



Booties, $750, by Maison Martin Margiela on Shopbop



Second City Style‘s Shop Cops are back and handing out citations for DUIs (Dressing Under the Influence).

Shopping and Info loves the look of Angelina Jolies white strapless dress from Atelier Versace.

KRISTOPHER DUKES is wanting a Barely There iPhone 4 case with credit card slots.



ID Credit Card Case for iPhone4, $34.99, Case-Mate



Going away for the weekend? Lucky you! Find out what to pack for your weekend away at StyleBakery.com.

The Beauty Stop takes a look at the new Britney Spears for Candie’s fall look book.

Whatever your holiday plans, The Fashion Bomb offers several fun 4th of July outfit ideas.

Related: Get Bryce Dallas Howard’s ‘Eclipse’ Premiere Look