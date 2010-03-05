Did J. K. Rowling Snub Stephenie Meyer For Oscars?

Image: fanpop.com

Producers at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards had planned brilliantly to bring together supernaturally famous authors Stephenie Meyer and J. K. Rowling on the Oscars stage on Sunday. Stephenie Meyer was totally game for the invite — but J. K. Rowling felt “meh.”

Our friends at Celebitchy speculate that Rowling’s refusal of the Oscar presenter invitation comes from the battle that’s said to be blazing between Twihards and Potter-heads. J. K. Rowling’s excuse for not gracing the Oscar stage is that she’s too busy writing– on her website, she says the world “won’t be hearing from me often I am afraid, as pen and paper is my priority at the moment.” (Does she really write out her books on pen and paper?!)

Also as our friends at Celebitchy point out, who’s too busy to attend the Oscars?! Meyer and Rowling were to present the Oscar for the Best Adapted Screenplay together…J. K. Rowling, we’re a bit disappointed. It’s not clear whether Stephenie Meyer will still present.

It’s reported that Rowling’s rejected Oscar invite came on the same day that a U.K. paper published the list of the “Top 10 Books To Pass On” to future readers. Rowling’s Harry Potter topped the list, while Meyer’s Twilight came in at number five.

In other shocking news about female celeb pairings, did Mary-Kate Olsen hook up with Sam Ronson? And if you’re reading up on Oscars news, check out why The Hurt Locker is being sued.

