Gwen Stefani Revealed Whether She Plans to Change Her Name to Blake Shelton’s Now That They’re Married

Since their wedding, fans have wondered if Gwen Stefani changed her name to Blake Shelton’s now that they’re husband and wife. Should we call her Gwen Shelton? Well, according to her, that answer is yes.

Two weeks after their wedding, Blake and Gwen performed a surprise concert at his bar, Ole Red, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Thursday, July 15. During the concert, the couple sang their duets, as well as Gwen’s song, “Don’t Speak,” with No Doubt.

“They were so happy and sweet with each other, like they were just in a little happiness bubble,” a source told E! News. “He sounded so great and he’s always so kind and generous to the crowd, talking, waving and signing things.” The insider added of Gwen, “Her voice was brilliant, clear and spot on. So good!”

Before Gwen walked on stage, however, Blake told the crowd that “Gwen Stefani” was with him to perform a few songs. That was when Gwen corrected him and told him that her name is now “Gwen Shelton.” She responded, “I thought it was Gwen Shelton now.”

After the moment, the source said that the audience congratulated Gwen and Blake on their marriage and continued to call Gwen “Mrs. Shelton.” “People in the crowd kept yelling out congratulations to them and yelling ‘Mrs. Shelton,’ which made Gwen and Blake both smile every time,” the insider said. “After one call out, Gwen just threw her arms up in victory and smiled. They were very happy!”

After Gwen’s set was done, Blake called Gwen by her correct last name as she left the stage. “Goodbye Gwen Shelton,” he said as the audience cheered.

Gwen and Blake, who met on season 7 of The Voice in 2014, married at the country singer’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, (the same city as Ole Red) on July 3. The couple tied the knot at a chapel that Shelton built for the wedding. According to E! News’ source, Gwen and Blake didn’t go on their honeymoon yet, but were able to bond with each other for a few days after their wedding. “After the wedding everyone left town and Gwen and Blake spent a few days on the ranch with just her kids,” the insider said. “It was really relaxing and they could let everything from the weekend sink in.”

The source continued,”They both have work commitments coming up so it’s a busy time. Not a lot has changed other than calling each other husband and wife. They are just extremely happy and excited about finally being married.”