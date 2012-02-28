Did DSquared Go Too Far With Their Smoking Models?

During fashion week in Milan brothers Dan and Dean Caten of the famous label DSquared channeled that perfectly good (bad girl) persona in their F/W 2012 show. That said, the collection itself was one of the more wearable they’ve had strut down the catwalk. Last year they had models handling Heineken (weird) as they paraded more provocative numbers. This year was a whole new ball game.

The Canadian designers called upon every fashionista’s inner rebel with their chipper styling and the 60s silhouette. They didn’t stop there… yes, the above-the-knee pencil skirts, colored cropped pants and fur sleeve sweaters made every fashion craving woman go completely bonkers. On the other hand the flame infused cigarettes the models were displaying with their retro beehive hairdos is what everyone was talking about. The last time the catwalk got this much press was last year whenKate Moss smoked her waydown the runway of Louis Vuitton.

Do you think this ‘cool kid’ trend was taken a bit too far or do you think this “smoking is cool” message is just a nice tribute to the 60s fad?

I’m a bit torn myself… I don’t smoke nor do I condone it, but I will admit it does complete the whole 60s Mad Men story they were going for. What confuses me about the whole thing is the Graduation themed catwalk… it looks like the housewives took center stage for their kids big day.

