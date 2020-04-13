The Whole ‘Tiger King’ Cast Agreed That Carole Baskin Killed Her 1st Husband

Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness rose a lot of questions: Did Joe Exotic kill his tigers? Who’s Jeff Lowe’s nanny? What happened to the G.W. Zoo? But, by far, the number-one question was: Did Carole Baskin kill her husband? Netflix’s Tiger King, which premiered in March, followed the rise and all of Joe Exotic, the owner Oklahoma’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park who’s currently serving 22 years in prison for murder-for-hire and animal abuse. While most of the seven-episode docuseries focused on Joe, the show did take a two-episode detour to explore the past of Carole Baskin, the CEO of Florida’s Big Cat Rescue who may or may not have fed her missing husband, Don Lewis, to a tiger.

Long story short, Carole’s husband went missing in August 1997. To this day, there’s been no information as to what happened to him. Some theorize that he fled to Costa Rica, while others believe that he died in a plane crash in the Bermuda. However, most viewers (including Cardi B and Don’s family) believe that Carole killed him by feeding him to a tiger.

Tiger King released its eighth and final episode, titled “The Tiger King and I,” on Sunday, April 12, where host Joel McHale asked most of the docuseries’ main players if they believe Carole killed her husband. “Abso-fucking-lutely,” Lauren Lowe said. Jeff added, “There’s no question in my mind that she did it. We’ve claimed that for years and years and years.”

When Joel asked what’s “more disturbing”—if Carole killed her ex-husband or her wedding photos with her new husband Howard—Jeff responded, “I don’t even know what to say to Howard about that. I think that’s even more disturbing than a murder.” (As the docuseries noted, Carole’s wedding photos featured her in a white dress with Howard in a tiger costume as she held onto him with a leash.”

The Tiger King cast didn’t agree on much, but it’s clear that they all were confident that Carole killed Don Lewis.