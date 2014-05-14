Did Beyoncé Remove Her Famous Wedding Tattoo?

This could be major, people: After all the drama currently surrounding the Knowles-Carter clan, it would seem that Beyoncé has in fact removed the Roman numeral “IV” tattoo she had on her wedding finger. The number four, as we’ve seen, is of particular importance to Bey, and symbolizes the day she and husband Jay Z got married (April 4, 2008). Here’s what Bey’s left ring finger looked like before:

At a recent appearance at a basketball game, Bey’s left ring finger seemed to look different:

From a distance, it would seem that the tattoo was still very much in place. But a different angle, upon closer inspection, reveals otherwise:

What was once a black “IV” is now little more than a red splotch—a classic sign of a laser procedure to remove a tattoo.

Further evidence: During Easter weekend, Beyoncé posted a photo to her blog that shows her left ring finger, which is covered with a bandage. While we’re not about to spout theories on what’s really going on between Beyoncé and her family, it seems undeniable that there’s definitely something going on.

Additionally, Beyoncé took to her Instagram account just this morning to post a series of suspect pictures: bright, happiness-filled shots with her sister Solange. She also posted one very poignant photo: a shot of her with Rihanna at the Met Gala. Considering the rumors out there about RiRi’s relationship with Jay Z, there could be some meaning in the pic. Then again, it could be totally innocent, we’ll have to wait and see.

Interestingly, Jay Z’s matching tattoo still seems fully intact.

What do you think is going on with Bey and Jay? Tell us your thoughts!