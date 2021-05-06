Yes, Beyoncé & Selena Really Did Run into Each Other at the Mall Like in ‘Selena: The Series’

If you’ve seen part 2 of Selena: The Series, you may be wondering: Did Beyoncé meet Selena for real at a mall? In episode 6 of the second season, which premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, May 4, Selena Quintanilla meets a young Beyoncé at a mall in Houston.

In the episode, which is titled “Lo más bello,” Selena is at The Galleria Mall in Houston, Texas, with her sister, Suzette, and her mom, Marcella, when a young and very starstruck Beyoncé sees her. Beyoncé—who is with her younger sister Solange and their mother Tina—then decides whether she’s brave enough to say hello to Selena. “Beyoncé Knowles, you better learn not to be afraid of people if you ever wanna be famous, too,” Tina tells Beyoncé.

Well, turns out, Beyoncé did, in fact, meet Selena that day. In a past interview with MTV, Beyoncé confirmed that she met Selena at The Galleria, but didn’t say much to her because she wasn’t famous at the time.

“I did actually meet Selena in The Galleria mall in Houston, but I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity and I just saw her and said, ‘Hello’ and kept it moving,” she said at the time. “Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation…I think she is a legend and I admire her. And she was so talented, so I’m very happy that even though she didn’t know who I was, I’m still so excited that I got that opportunity.”

Christian Serratos, the actress who plays Selena, told Entertainment Tonight in May about why the scene was so special to her. “I thought it was so cool, I thought it was so cute,” she said. “And I thought, ‘You know, that’s what this story is about, is inspiration, and inspiring young people to follow their dreams, whatever those dreams are.'” She continued, “I always make jokes…is this going to be my connection to meeting Beyoncé?”

Selena: The Series is available to stream on Netflix.