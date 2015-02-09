Wait, Did Angelina and Brad Adopt Another Child?

Hmmm. Did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt just expand their family from six kids to seven? According to a report published last month in Australian tabloid Woman’s Day, the superstars adopted a 2-year-old Syrian boy named Moussa, whom they rescued from a refuge camp in Turkey.

“After months of top-secret negations, the couple, who already have three adopted children from third-world backgrounds in addition to three biological children, will welcome little Moussa to their growing brood,” the report writes, adding that it was during one of Angie’s visits to the camp in her role as a United Nations ambassador that she first met the “adorable” Moussa.

“Angelina heard about him from a translator and she was obviously upset, but Moussa was just beaming from ear to ear and when he saw she was wiping tears from her eyes he toddled up to her and gave her a hug and it was a very emotional moment and everyone was suddenly laughing and smiling,” says a charity worker. “She kissed him on the top of his head and then they were basically inseparable for the rest of the visit.”

While we’re skeptical—the flowery report was published in January 5, and we’re just hearing about now—we can’t say we’d be shocked if it turns out to be true.