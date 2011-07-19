Did Alexa Chung Make Mulberry World’s Most Lucrative Brand?

I love Alexa Chung‘s style as much as the next girl, but I often find myself perplexed about what it is she actually does. (Can we get her back on TV, please? I was devastated that It’s On with Alexa Chung was cancelled before I got the chance to be in the studio audience.) Turns out, the model/DJ/professional muse might be a marketing mastermind, since it’s speculated that the “Alexa Chung effect” is partially responsible for Mulberry‘s stratospheric rise within the luxury goods market.

The Telegraph is reporting that Mulberry’s stock has risen 526% over the past year. Last year the label, designed by creative director Emma Hill, was worth 166 million (about $268 million), and is now valued at a whopping 1.3 billion. We’re willing to bet a large chunk of this cash comes from the sale of accessories, specifically Mulberry’s “Alexa” bag, so it might not be so far-fetched to say that everything Miss Chung touches turns to gold.

Photo courtesy of Mulberry