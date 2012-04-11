Diary Of A Single Female: Friends Are Like Shoes, You Need To Find The Right Fit

“I feel so alone…” said a friend. It had been a week since she had last seen her boyfriend and he wasn’t answering her late night texts. She then went on a social media binge that included status updates about feeling alone even though she was in a relationship.

Cue the tiny violins.

Let’s get this straight: If you have friends, you’re never alone. If you don’t have friends, then WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?! Ha, just kidding.

But like I said in my last post, my best girlfriends are my rocks. I never feel alone, ever. Sometimes I think I’m dating my girls. Then again, I’m not sure what dating is like. Hello, remember? No boy toy since the age of 13. I am clueless when it comes to dating (probably why I’m single?). Sorry, I digress. I say I’m dating my friends because I feel like I invest so much time in their lives, as they do with mine. We keep tabs on each other, support each other emotionally and physically, and just have fun together. Err, isn’t that what dating is?

I don’t know much about love, but from what I have witnessed, the bond between lovers is slightly different than the bond between friends. Your friends are the people you go to when you’re in need of anything. Whether it’s a shoulder to lean on or someone to just have a good time with, you need a friend(s). Didn’t we learn anything from the Spice Girls? Friendship never ends.

It’s important to have friends that get you and sometimes know you better than you know yourself. I love going out to dinner with my best friend because when I suggest something I might want to get, she’ll let me know whether or not I’ll like the dish. And she’s usually right because I’m a picky eater. I know, I’m such a catch. Dramatic and picky. Come at me boys!

You see, to me, really good friends are like a great pair of shoes. Once you find the right fit, you never want to let them go and you work at keeping them in good shape. I do love my Jeffrey Campbell Mariels with all my heart. I place them in special bags in my closet. Now that’s true love. As you go into your future, make sure you bring your favorite pairs with you because nothing beats friends who make you feel good on the inside and out.

